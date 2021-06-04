Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.52 million and $2,114.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.01021971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.33 or 0.10302908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00053110 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

