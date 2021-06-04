LiquidApps Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $17.38 million and $13,472.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00093021 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.