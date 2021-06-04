LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $860,542.60 and approximately $74.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00119841 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002326 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00887925 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.