Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

LMT stock opened at $387.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

