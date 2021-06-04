Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,694.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.82 or 0.07161335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $660.29 or 0.01799429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00476291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00172622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00759745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00469092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00421630 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

