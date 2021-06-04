Loopring (LRC) 1-Day Volume Tops $43.61 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Loopring has a market cap of $431.20 million and approximately $43.61 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.96 or 0.00981370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.14 or 0.09741342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,368,033 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

