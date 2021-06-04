LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $63.11 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.01005195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.76 or 0.09799535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051951 BTC.

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,343 coins and its circulating supply is 282,657,107 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

