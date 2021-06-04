Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $445.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.79. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.