Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $401.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $401.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.78.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.79. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

