Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $374.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.78.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $972,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.