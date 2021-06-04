Lunyr Market Capitalization Tops $445,910.48 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $445,910.48 and approximately $6,491.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.70 or 0.01007174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.96 or 0.09768265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

