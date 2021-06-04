M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,406 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $390,649,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.