MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report sales of $151.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $152.60 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $605.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $653.32 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,223. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

