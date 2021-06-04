Madre Armelle De Sells 1,470 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $134,343.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $88.45. 1,683,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,570. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -630.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

