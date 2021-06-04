Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Magna International worth $48,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

