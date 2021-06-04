MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Hits $6.90 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $871,927.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00010934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

