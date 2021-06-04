MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.55. MAN shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 175 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.

About MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

