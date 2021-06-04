Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Trading Up 26.2%

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) were up 26.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.76. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

