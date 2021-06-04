Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $59.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,452.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 93,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $422.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

