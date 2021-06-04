Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

