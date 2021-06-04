Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

MA opened at $365.58 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

