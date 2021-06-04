Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 9,387 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

