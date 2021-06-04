Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $37.05 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 121,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $42.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,390.13. 45,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,273.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

