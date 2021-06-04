Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $8.78 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000. NIKE comprises 1.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

