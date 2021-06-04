Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 116,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $509,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 75,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.32. The stock had a trading volume of 180,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

