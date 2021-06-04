Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPFRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

