Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 246.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MARA stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 4.49.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

