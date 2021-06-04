Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells $151,527.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 77,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,380. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth $5,202,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

