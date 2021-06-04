MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE HZO opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

