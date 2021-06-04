Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKS. Peel Hunt began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 158.92 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.