Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,126 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.40% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $246,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,894. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

