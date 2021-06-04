Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 5,552 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 3.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Target by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

TGT stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $230.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

