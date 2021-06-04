Martin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.19. 79,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,225. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

