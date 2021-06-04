Martin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.