Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Masco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.