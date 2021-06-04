MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $240,039.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00249834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01160550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.05 or 1.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,585,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

