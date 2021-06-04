Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.69. 29,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $361.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

