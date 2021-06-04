Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.29. 46,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

