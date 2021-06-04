Matryx (MTX) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Matryx has a market capitalization of $807,304.31 and $6,738.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matryx has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.07 or 0.01011060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.64 or 0.09899730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052384 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

