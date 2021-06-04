Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 203,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,308. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 37.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

