MAX Exchange Token Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $662,626.13 and approximately $46,000.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,220.00 or 1.00063931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.22 or 0.01105533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.35 or 0.00522509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00385065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004033 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

