Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $363,285.99 and $55.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,979.46 or 1.00001502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.01091834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.40 or 0.00517593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00383158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00083853 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

