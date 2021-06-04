Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,551 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up 6.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $222,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $102.16. 16,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,600. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $102.92.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

