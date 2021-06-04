Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.70

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 81121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

