McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Up 0.7%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. 133,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 904% from the average session volume of 13,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.

McCoy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

