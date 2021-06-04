McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

