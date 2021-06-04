Medicalchain (MTN) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $171,928.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00300911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.39 or 0.01171809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,141.25 or 0.99962859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

