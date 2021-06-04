Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 479,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 408,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77.
Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.90% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)
Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
