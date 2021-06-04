Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Medpace worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

