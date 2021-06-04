Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 162,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

